Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 : Earnings break all collection records

Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection has itself become one of the most debated and searched topic on the internet. The movie has opened with a blockbuster approach in 9,000 screens worldwide making a record in the highest opening in B-town history ever. The movie which has been started its roaring at the box office on 28th of April 2017, has been collected a huge profit making amount to the producers.

The movie has been gained a magnificent star much earlier its release. This is because of the curiosity of the viewers who are left with a questionable approach for the audience about the suspense created in the climax. It is one of the strong factors for the movie so that an all of the shows from the first-week pack with a houseful move. Though the movie was also available to be downloaded on the internet, still the curious viewers guessed into the cinema halls to catch the climax live on the screen.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, and produced under the Arka Media Work, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia and Rana Duggubati. Baahubali 2 first week collection is 413.75 cr. From this, the movie broken down the record of the highest first-week collection, earlier titled to Salman Khan’s Sultan. Till now Baahubali 2 total box office collection is above 1400 crores making it highest grossing Indian Films surpassing Aamir Khan’s PK.

Baahubali overseas collection is one of the major roots to provide the movie such a hype. After releasing in USA, it has also gained a magnificent business of 17 Million USD. If talking about the Hindi version alone, the movie has collected over 400 cr which has made a solid base to its total collection.

Baahubali 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

Baahubali 2 Total Collection – 1400 Crore (including all versions and overseas business)

