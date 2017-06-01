A Death In The Gunj Box Office Collection Day Wise, Reviews, Ratings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Death In The Gunj Rating, Critics Reviews, latest updates

This Friday, one of the hotly debated movie is scheduled to be hitting up on the cinema halls which is A Death in the Gunj. The first thing to be noted about this movie is the director which is none another than Konkona Sen Sharma, making her directional debut. The movie is based on the mysterious thriller story for which screenplay is also provided by Konkana. A Death In The Gunj Box Office Collection is expected to be going better as the film has received a good response at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival

The movie is set up in the 1979 year depicting it an old theme blended with a lifestyle of the late 70’s Era. Vikrant Massey aka Shutu is the protagonist in the story, finds himself navigating in a confusion and questioning his own space in the world. He soon in a family holiday which takes a twist when the guests start some unexpectable incidences or in another way encounter with spirits. The movie has a strong approach and the acting skills are quietly appreciable. The supporting cast includes Kalki Koechlin, Tanuja, Arya Sharma and late Om Puri. Not an easy feat considering each one of the actors is a powerhouse in themselves

While the movie’s premiere at the Toronto and 21st Busan International Film Festival have received a thumbs up review along with critics praising the storyline and the way Konkona has made it a surreal and Experimental movie. She has focused on each and every character making it not a one-man movie. On the overseas, the movie has won many accolades and it’s now ready to be released in the Indian Cinemas on 2nd of June 2017.

It will be quite interesting to see that whether Konkona Sen Sharma, which has won many attentions for her substantial acting skills in Page 3. Omkara, Wake up Sid and Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, will be able to drag audience making a full pack show for her movieA Death In The Gunj.

