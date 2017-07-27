Mubarakan Box office Collection Day Wise, Reviews, Ratings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mubarakan Rating, Critics Reviews, latest updates

Mubarakan is already in the limelight as the songs including Hawa Hawa and Jatt Jaguar are thrilling the youths. The movie starring the very adaptable actor Anil Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor in the Double role will be a comedy drama which is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on the coming Friday 28th of July 2017. It is directed by ace comedy movies director Anees Bazmee and produced under the Sony Pictures Networks. The movie teaser and trailer both have received a much positive acclaimed and it is predicted Mubarakan Box office Collection will be good enough to collect minimum 100 crore business.

Mubarakan Box Office Collection, Story, Review

This is a story of twin brothers Charan Singh and Karan Singh who are going to marry but a big confusion arose because of their uncle Kartar, played by Anil Kapoor. What problems and crispy drama occurred when Kartar takes responsibility to solve the confusion later forms the plotline of the movie. The movie is also starring Ileana D’Cruz, Neha Sharma and Athiya Shetty providing the supporting roles.

Anil Kapoor shares a special bonding with the director Anees Bazmee who have previously cast the versatile actor in blockbusters including No Entry, Welcome, No Problem etc. Anees also worked on various screenplays associated with Kapoor’s previously released like Andaaz, Laadla, Deewana Mastana etc.

Now this time again the director presenting the ace actor with a Punjabi tadka in the upcoming movie Mubarakan. The music command has been given to one of the leading musicians of the current era, Amaal Malik along with Rishi Rich and Gourov Roshin who have also done right judgment as the songs are mesmerising the people just after the release of the album, adding a plus point to the release of the said movie.

All the star cast have been promoting the movie in their own manner to cater the interest of the public. Anil Kapoor is regularly in touch with his huge fan following by posting the pictures and important updated related with the movie along with fun moments the cast shared while making of Mubarakan. Ileana also shared some goofy selfies with the other leading actress Athiya Shetty creating a Mubarakan Madness.

Mubarakan Movie Box office Collection (Day wise) –To be Updated.

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.