AP POLYCET Result 2017 expected to be declared today at 5:00 PM at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET Result 2017 about to be declared on official website. Entrants will be able to check the AP Polycet Rank Card name wise from 5 PM onwards. The test was conducted for those entrants who were willing to seek admission in the Diploma Courses in non-engineering/ Technology offers by top polytechnics institutes in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2017- 2018.

AP POLYCET basically known as Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education, every year. This year the board has conducted the exam on 28th of April 2017 in offline mode, on which a large number of entrants came over to get appear in the exam. An enormous number of exam centers booked for conducting the paper.

Steps to check the AP Polycet Result

The entrants will need to visit the official website – polycetap.nic.in

On homepage, a section will be there for result

Click on it and check the relevant link under this section

Click on it and it will be asking the AP Polycet roll number and DOB

Submit the credentials and click on the submit button

Your AP polycet scores will appear on the screen

Save it and take out the hard copy analysis

The minimum passing marks for AP Polycet will be 36 out of 100. As per the official notification of AP polycet exam the tentative result declaration date is 10th of May 2017. There will be no AP Polycet cut off for the reserved category candidates, while it is expected that the cut of for general category would be slightly higher.

AP State Board of Technical Education and Training was established to work in supervision of Technical education along with framing up the policies, setting up the syllabi and supervise the technical institutes serve under its affiliation.

