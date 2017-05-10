CBSE Class 12th & CBSE 10th Result Result 2017 to be announced on this date

16 SHARES Share Tweet

CBSE 10th Result would be declared on the 2nd of June, while the 12th class board result is expected to be declared on 24th of May at the official website at cbse.nic.in. CBSE has conducted the board exams for the secondary board from 9th of March to 10th of April whereas for the HSC (12th ) class the exams were conducted from 9th of March to 29th of April 2017.

It is reported that around 16.67 lakh students have been marked as present in the class 10th exams while 10.98 lakh students have attended the 12th exams respectively. Due to state elections, this year CBSE has conducted the annual board exams late in the states including Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. However, the results will be declared on time as per the close sources reported.

This year, also CBSE has introduced the moderation policy under which the grace marks or extra marking will be rewarded to the students in exams for the difficult questions. Following this 15% of extra marks will be given for certain papers if the questions asked seems to be difficult.

Steps to check CBSE 10th Result

Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.nic.in

On home page, an announcement corner will be there

Under this, a link will be highlighting ‘’

Click on it and wait for a while’

Submit your roll number and DOB

Click on show result button

The scores will appear on the screen

Save it and take out the print out for further use

CBSE 10th Class and 12th Class Result will be announced region wise.

Delhi Region Chennai Region Guwahati Region Ajmer Region Panchkula Region Allahabad Region Patna Region Bhubaneswar Region Thiruvananthapuram Region Dehradun Region

Central Board of Secondary education is one of the most important education board in India, under which more than 18 thousand public and private schools served. it regulated the board exams and other educational activities in the schools. It is headed by the Union Government of India.

