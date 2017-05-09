GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2017 expected to be announced soon at www.gseb.org

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result is expected to be declared on May 2017. Students who have been seated in the higher secondary exams will be able to check the scores online. Earlier GSHSEB has conducted the annual board papers for the 12th standard from 15th to 30th of March 2017.

For the academic year 2018, the board has conducted the higher secondary exams in which around 1.4 lakh, which was much lower than previous year 5.65 lakh students, have been seated up for the written exam. To manage the large strength of the students, an enormous number of examination halls covering major cities like Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad have been booked to supervise the board exams activities. The board will publish the Gujarat board 12th Science result on official as well as through SMS facility.

Last year the passing percentage of Gujarat Board Science result was 86.10 percentage.

Steps to check GSEB HSC 12th Science Result

Visit the official website

On home page, there will be a news section

Under this, find out the suitable link

Click on it and it will be asking your roll number and DOB

Submit the credentials and click on the submit button

Your Gujarat Board 12th result will appear on the screen

Save it and take out the print out of further need.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB is a government educational board which is known for setting up syllabus along with book material distribution for the schools that came under its affiliation. Around 10 thousand schools came under its affiliation which caters a huge number of students. On annual basis, Gujarat board conducts the examination for the 10th as well as 12th class students. Like other boards, the examinations conducts in the month of March- April.

