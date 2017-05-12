MP Board 10th Result 2017 Declared today at mpbse.nic.in, Name wise Result

20 SHARES Share Tweet

MP Board 10th Result result is declared on the official website on 12th of May 2017. The annual board exams for secondary and higher secondary level conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from 2nd to 27th of March 2017 and it was attended by 12.10 lakh students.

There were a large number of examination boards allotted to hold the board exams for the 12th and 10th exams. The annual board exams were conducted for Social Science, Mathematics, English, Science and Language paper. This year the MP board has followed up new criteria as it has introduced the digital mark sheet along with the printed format mark sheet in the case to avoid any malfunctioned or cheating. There will be a special bar code to gain an access to check the mark sheet.

Steps to check MP Board 10th Result (MP Board Name wise Result)

Students have to visit the official website On home page, they will be getting the news section Under this, a link will be there Click on it and it will be asking your roll number and DOB to be submitted Provide the credentials and your result will appear on your screen Save it and take out the print out for further use

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is the government education institute which is responsible for conducting the board exams, setting up the syllabus and granting the bookish materials to various private and regular schools that came under its affiliation.

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.