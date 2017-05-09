RBSE 10th result 2017 expected to be announced in June first week at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RBSE 10th result 2017 is expected to be announced in the first week of June 2017. Students will be able to check their RBSE 10th board & 12th Board result online on the official website for Science, Arts, and Commerce stream. RBSE has conducted the annual board exams for SSC level for various private and regular schools that came under its affiliation in the month of March (from March 2 to March 20 this year ).

As per the reports around 8 lakh, students have appeared in the RBSE exams this year. Along with the 10th standard results, the students will also be able to check the RBSE 12th result streamwise in the official website atrajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official sources, RBSE official as cleared that the evaluation procedure for RBSE 12th result is almost done for the two streams science and commerce. Now the board officials are on the final stage of the rechecking and it is expected to be finished within this month. If the procedure will be followed as up the plan it will be possible for the board to announce the RBSE 12th and 10th result on June first week.

Steps to check the RBSE 10th Result

Make a log into the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On home page, there will be an announcement section

Under this, a link will be a there captioning with “ Check RBSE 10th result”

Click on it and a new pop-up will open

Submit your roll number along with the DOB

Click on the submit button

The RBSE 10 th result will appear on the screen

result will appear on the screen Save it and take out the print out for the further use

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the board exams, setting up the syllabus along with the textbook prescription procedure. Every year an average of 3 lakh students appear for the board exams.

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.