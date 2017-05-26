RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Result 2017 announced : check merit list zone wise

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RRB NTPC Result 2017 is declared in the official portal. Aspirants who were keen to know about the RRB NTPC stage 2 scores can check it using a simple online method. RRB has conducted the stage 2 exam in the online format for the 18252 unoccupied posts.

RRB has conducted the recruitment for which 92 lakh aspirants applied for a number of posts. Out of the said figure around 2.73 lakh, aspirants have been selected for the stage 2 exam which was conducted on 17th, 18th and 19th of January 2017. Over 22 examination centers had selected over different cities. Aspirants can now check the RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Result.

Railway Recruitment Board is a central government body which is responsible for holding up an enormous number of jobs and vacancies interviews and exam for those who are interested in being a part of the said firm. Ever year an average of 10 lakh aspirants apply for the recruitments to get various technical and non-technical posts.

RRB NTPC Stage 2 result is declared zone wise for 22 zones namely:

RRB Ajmer RRB Ahmedabad RRB Allahabad RRB Bhopal RRB Bilaspur RRB Bhubaneswar RRB Chennai RRB Chandigarh RRB Guwahati RRB Gorakhpur RRB Kolkata RRB Mumbai RRB Jammu RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Secunderabad RRB Ranchi RRB Thiruvananthapuram RRB Siliguri

Steps to check RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Result

Log in to check official website

In the home page, you will be getting a section announcement

Under this, there will be a link “Check RRB NTPC 2 nd stage result”

stage result” Click on it and provide your roll number and press submit button

Your RRB NTPC stage 2 result will appear on the screen

Save it and take out the print out for further analysis

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.