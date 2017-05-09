RRB NTPC Exam 2017: Fresh Job preferences Application Form is available now for NTPC Graduate posts

4 SHARES Share Tweet

RRB has issued a notification in respect to the 2nd stage RRB NTPC Exam 2017. Candidates, who are eagerly waiting for the RRB 2nd stage CBT result, can make changes in the preferred job choice on respective RRB’s websites. Candidate willing to change the job preference can fill up the online form available on the official website between 8th of May to 14th of May 2017. For this, an online link has been updated in the particular board’s website.

The candidates can make their preferences for the post-change as RRB has announced the implementation of recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission (7th CPC) after the publication of CEN-03/2015. As per the official notification, the post of Assistant Station Master (ASM) notified with Grade Pay of 2800/- has been upgraded & merged with the post of Station Master (SM) in Grade Pay of 4200/-(Level 6 as per 7th CPC). On a similar basis, the Grade Pay of the post of Traffic Assistant notified at 2000/- has been enhanced to 2400/-(Level 4 as per 7th CPC).

This will be an opportunity for the candidates desiring of grabbing the opportunity to view their preferences for various posts. An online application will be uploaded on the official website of various boards associate under RRB including the following boards:-

RRB Ajmer RRB Ahmedabad RRB Allahabad RRB Bhopal RRB Bilaspur RRB Bhubaneswar RRB Chennai RRB Chandigarh RRB Guwahati RRB Gorakhpur RRB Kolkata RRB Mumbai RRB Jammu RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Secunderabad RRB Ranchi RRB Thiruvananthapuram RRB Siliguri

The candidate if in case desired to change their preferences has to keep in mind that once they upgrade their choice through RRB NTPC preference form, their earlier preferences will stand ignored in tot. RRB has conducted the second stage examination for the NTPC stage on for recruiting the aspirants over the 18252 posts which includes Goods Guard, Assistant Station Master (ASM), Traffic Apprentice (TA), Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAA), Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial apprentice (CA), Traffic Assistant, and Enquiry cum reservation clerk (ECRC), Senior Time Keeper (STK) posts. RRB NTPC Result is expected to be out in the mid of May 2017. So far RRB has announced the result for 1st phase and RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Result will be declared afterwards.

