0 SHARES Share Tweet

Disha Patani Net Worth, House, Car, Figure, Boy Friend

The glam world has through the years been one of the most sophisticated and highly talked about industries in the nation. Every year, there are a lot of people who try their luck in the industry. While some of them show up to become the stars of the next years, the others lose their charm after an initial jostle. Today, we will be talking about one of those actresses who has really made her mark in the industry in 2016. She is none other than Disha Patani, who has been able to make her presence felt in the industry. Here, we will be talking about Disha Patani net worth, her income, boyfriend, house, pet name and much more.

Disha Patani age is not yet very clear and it can be anything between 21 and 25. However, the beautiful actress is charming enough to woo us with her beauty. Disha Patani figure is also very well maintained. This clearly adds up to her good looks. Disha Patani favorite movie is Barfi, which she enjoys most with her favorite Chinese food!

Disha Patani these days is a well-known name among the teens of the nation. The actress came to the limelight after her outstanding performance in the movie MS Dhoni, which earned her a lot of appreciation from one and all. The actress was also seen as herself in a music video in the movie Befikre. Be it her movies or shows, Disha Patani dance moves have made her really famous. The actress is rumored to have linked up with various well-known celebrities of Bollywood. However, there is perfectly no concrete evidence of Disha Patani Boyfriend. Although, if there is someone who is most talked about for being in a relationship with the beautiful actress then, it would be Tiger Shroff. In fact, Tiger has also been spotted at times outside Disha Patani House in Bandra.

Disha Patani Net Worth

Talking about the net worth of Disha Patani, it is somewhere around 50 crores as of date. It must be mentioned here that Disha Patani income from every movie is also quite high. This completely justifies her income in the short span of time. The first runner-up of the Miss India competition of 2013, Disha Patani favorite actors are Ranbir Kapoor, Leonardo DiCarpio, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, while its Priyanka Chopra who woos her among the women.

Well, we really hope that in the days to come, Disha Patani grows to height like none before. And also rule the hearts of one and all, the way she does now!

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.