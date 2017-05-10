Amazon announces 15% Cashback offer for Citibank Card holders during Amazon Great Indian Sale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amazon India is on its way to start over a new way to get the customers under more benefits. Recently the e-commerce giant has announced an offer through where the Citibank users will get 15% flat cashback on Amazon Mobile App and 10% cashback while shopping on Amazon.in during Amazon Great India Sale. The Amazon Summer sale is starting on 11 May 2017 and ends on 14 May 2017.

Amazon has announced that Citibank customer will get more benefits during the sale and get cashback up to 15% while shopping on their Mobile App. There could be a reason behind this offer is to be on competitive for its arch rivalry with Flipkart which is also going to offer huge benefits to its customers through big 10 sale offer, which is scheduled to start on 14 May. In this, the customers will be getting a huge benefits from both of the e-commerce platforms back to back. In order to make payment while shopping the customer can use all the three major methods of billing including by Debit Card, Credit card, and online Net banking.

Through Amazon CitiBank offer, the customers who are carrying up the Citi bank account can avail up to 15% cashback into their account while shopping on Amazon. This cashback offer has some terms and conditions with it such as minimum purchasing price and maximum cashback per card. The sale will be going through until the last date 14 May 2017.

Amazon is world’s most popular e-commerce portal which has millions of products in its inventory. Many times in a year, Amazon organizes various Sale & Discount offers to attract more customer and sale their products with huge discount rates.

