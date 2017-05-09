Amazon great Indian sale Vs Flipkart Big 10 Sale : Battleground Ready for the two leading e-commerce giants in India

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amazon great Indian sale, a way to get a huge discount rate on products ranging from fashion to home appliances is starting on 11th of May till 14th of May 2017, will be setting up a heated battle for another e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Flipkart, which has completed 10 years in the market is celebrating its anniversary with Big 10 Sale offer which is scheduled to start on 14th to 18th of May 2017. The two leading players of e-commerce business in India will be giving back to back discount offers in May.

Amazon Great Indian Sale Vs Flipkart Big 10 Sale – Which one is better

Through Amazon great Indian sale, Amazon is giving exciting offers in Mobile, TV, Laptops, Clothing and much more other products. Adding to this the Citibank card holders will be getting extra 15% cashback on the app along with 10% on the official website.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also introducing up to 90% discount on various categories under smartphones, fashion and home appliances by its big 10 sale offer.

Amazon has been partnered with some of the renowned brands in the world to meet all the necessity of the customers. It is reported that Amazon has made a huge investment in setting up 9 new fulfillment centers along with the 33 new delivery stations exclusively, in order to cater more and more orders during the sale period. Adding this the company has added up 5000 brand new products in the large appliances categories to introduce new ways of shopping for a heavy rush of customers in its website during Amazon Great Indian Sale offer.

Flipkart is also ready to win up the race as it has also increased the discount percentage on products along with extra 10% benefits to the HDFC credit card holders. Also, the customers will be getting upto 30% cashback on the PhonePe wallet, if they prefer to shop using the app.

Whoever will win up the battle, for the customer, Amazon and Flipkart summer sale offers means getting a huge return and a large variety of brand new products at reasonable rates.

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.