Shreya Ghosal Net Worth

The Indian music industry has been for ages being lit up by various of the evergreen artists and singers of the world, then let it be the age old Mukesh, or Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar or the new generation Arijit, Shaan, Sonu and much more. However, there has been a sharp prejudice in the names mentioned in the above line, only the men playback singers have made it here, that simply doesn’t mean we can forget the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, S.Janaki and many other eminent women in the past have been able to make a mark in the Bollywood playback industry and people have well accepted them for their contribution to the Indian music. One of the modern day sensations, one who has ruled the heart of the music lovers for quite some time now is Shreya Ghoshal.

All about Shreya Ghoshal

Bollywood industry is overall an industry where you would have to adapt yourself according to the fast flowing styles and genres of the people of the nation. No matter what, you would have to mould yourself in the way the viewers want to see you and it’s for this very reason that we find every year so many of the fresh faces and the fresh talents making their way into the industry but only a few survive the fast flowing tide. This proves that how tough it is then to be on the top of a certain field for more than 10 years and still be an ace in it and Shreya Ghoshal is one such figure who has done it for the Bollywood industry.

She has been the queen of the playback world since her debut in the year 2002 in Bhansali’s romantic movie Devdas. The very first playback singing, she did receive a National Award and a Filmfare Award. This marked the start of Shreya Ghosal income in Bollywood. The diva of Indian playback singing started to come into the lime light with one of the most famous of the shows, that is still famous and it is the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa of the Zee network and it is from there that she did become a known face in Indian households. She went on to win the show and thus establishing her superiority in the early stages of the career, showing the chances of being one of the bests that the nation has ever provided with and finally this turned out to fulfil every bit of the expectation.

Shreya Ghoshal net worth $25 million

The leading lady of Indian playback singing is quite rich with $25 million as the total worth of herself. The lady charges as much as 7 lakh per song and you can well expect the lady to earn at least a few dozen songs for herself each year. The Bong beauty has also been part of many of the concerts and events not only in various parts of the nation but in the whole world itself and this has added to her popularity and the net worth of Shreya Ghosal. The singer has also received awards for many of the award ceremonies throughout the calendar.

