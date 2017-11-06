Salman Khan Upcoming Movies 2017, 2018, 2019 With Release Date

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies With Release Date – 2017-2019

Salman Khan is one of the most eye-catching superstars in the Bollywood film industry and also a most popular personality in the Indian film industry. He is having a large number of fans not only in India but at the global level, so fans keep searching to get his every single flick or news on the internet. And if we talk about Salman Khan upcoming movies, then it is obviously for the fans to keep searching the internet pages to catch the latest update on his upcoming movies. So here find the information about Salman Khan new release movie projects for the year 2017 – 2018 and further.

Movie Name Actress Director Expected Release Date Tiger Zinda hain Katrina Kaif Ali Abbas Jaffar 22 Dec 2017 Race 3 Actress not finalised Remo D’Souza Eid 2018 Bharat Actress not finalised – Eid 2019 Dabangg 3 Actress not finalised Arbaaz Khan N/A

Tiger Zinda Hai

This is one of the much-awaited movie of Salman Khan in the year 2017. it is the sequel of the previous Blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, and this time both Salman & Katrina again reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya. Tiger Zinda hai is scheduled to be released on 22nd of December 2017 under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Bharat

Salman’s films are known to be released on Eid occasion, and hence the 2019 Eid is booked for his another movie Bharat which will be an official remake of the movie Ode To My Father.

Race 3

This movie will be directed by Remo D’Souza & and is expected to be launched on Eid 2018.

Dabangg 3

The movie will be a prequel and third installment of the Dabangg series. Though the movie is under production as per producer Arbaaz Khan, who also starred in the movie.

