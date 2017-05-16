ICSE 10th Result 2017 expected to be out on 3rd week of May 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ICSE 10th Result 2017 expected to be out in this week. Though earlier confirmations were released delivering a message of result deceleration date on 15th of May 2017, but recently Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has to Indian express that the results are not going to be announced on the scheduled date. As exam gets over now, students are curious about their scores and crawling over the internet to seek the updates regarding the ICSE and ISE result.

This year, CISCE has conducted the annual board papers for both SSC and HSC class on 10th of March 2017. Due to the Election Commission, the exams schedule was shifted and conducted from 10th of March to 21st of April 2017. Approx 2 lakh students have been appeared in the ICSE exam this year, while around 75 thousand appeared for the ISC exams. It is expected that the result will be declared on the official website on the 3rd week of May.

Steps to check ICSE 10th Result

Visit the official website of ICSE board

On home page check the news section

Under this find out the suitable link

Click on it and a pop-up will open

Submit your roll number and DOB

Click on show result button

Wait for a while

The ICSE 10 th result will appear on the screen

will appear on the screen Save it and take out the print out for further use

CISCE is a private board of school in India which conducts a national level exams for granting the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education certificates for the 10th and 12th class respectively. A large number of schools are associated with the said board, through which an uncountable number of students mark their presence on the annual board exams.

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.