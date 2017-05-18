WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2017 expected to be out in next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The West Bengal Madhyamik exam was conducted from 22nd of February to 3rd of March 2017, in which approximately 10 lakh students have participated. Soon, the official website will be updated with a link to where students will be able to check the WBBSE 10th class result online.

West Bengal Board has scheduled the exams in major cities of West Bengal covering an enormous number of examination centres. Earlier one of the board officials has confirmed that the board have been tied up with other websites so that the examinees will be able to check their results and their names will be announced at the press conference on the day of the results.

Steps to check West Bengal Board of Secondary Education – WBBSE 10th Result

Visit the respective board official website

Check in the news section

Under this, find out the suitable link

Click on the link and a new window will open

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on the show result

The WBBSE 10th Result will appear on the screen

Save it and take out the print out for further use

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is a government board which came intro existence in 1951. More than 10 thousand schools come under its affiliation in which the bookish material, syllabus generation, examination conduction are undertaken under the supervision of the said board. On annual basis, the board conduct the 10th exams usually in the month of March every year.

