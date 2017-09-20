Flipkart The Big Billion day Sale 2017 : An approach of Profit making with Fashion Myntra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Flipkart The Big Billion day Sale; tied up with Myntra to boost up the Fashion Sale

In a move to win over customers, Flipkart’s most awaited the big Billion day sale has been started and may offer a tough competition to Amazon great Indian Sale which has started on the same recently disclosed that it will sale Mobile, Electronics, Clothes, and furniture at discounted price in Amazon great Indian Sale 2017. Apart from this, the e-commerce giant has also announced that it will make exclusive tie-ups with major brands and offer EMIs on products for customers. Flipkart is also going to come up with its trade make offers which was highly successful last year. In a recent announcement, Flipkart has said that it had crossed the 100 million registered users mark. Flipkart is the first e-commerce company to achieve such a milestone in India. Adding to this the e-commerce giant’s user base has also doubled over the last year.

Other two major competitors in the e-commerce market Amazon is not far behind and is aggressively pushing for higher sales this festive season.

Myntra online fashion retailer owned by Flipkart is also expected to have a fivefold increase in sales during the Big Billion Days Sale 2017. In the fast-growing fashion segment Myntra, along with Flipkart, is preparing adequately to give a tough fight to one of its biggest competitors Amazon in the upcoming festive season.

According to reports Myntra, plans to offer discounts of up to 80% during the Big Billion Days sale. Myntra said that it will launch a new feature for customers that will enable them “to compare prices of products during the sale, with that of its original price tag, post-sale”.

In a statement published in various news articles, Flipkart will offer 10% instant discount to HDFC Bank debit card and credit card holders whereas Amazon is offering the same amount to SBI card users.

Myntra currently sells private labels such as Roadster, HRX, Dressberry and Anouk and also has exclusive partnerships with Alcott, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer and French Connection etc. With such a huge collection of brands Myntra will defiantly look imposing to its rivals and be a huge asset to Flipkart as far as sales in this festive season.

