Lou Ferrigno Jr Net Worth, Biography & Salary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Biography

Lou Ferrigno Jr is a Movie Actor and was born in Santa Monica, United State of America on 10 November, 1984. The movie star age is 34 years and USA nationalist.

In the next page get the detail information of Lou Ferrigno Jr net worth, Earning and Income report for the year 2018.

Lou Ferrigno Jr is popular celebs on BollywoodNewsWorld who is 34 years old and Zodiac sign is Scorpio. We have a total 33 celebrity name start with Lou, and 450 other personality born in USA.

Name Lou Ferrigno Jr Profession Movie Actor Age (As in 2018) 34 Years BirthDay Date 10 November 1984 Birth Location Santa Monica Country United state of America Zodiac Sign Scorpio

Find more detail information of Lou Ferrigno Jr Salary and Net Worth

Wikipedia | Facebook | Twitter

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.