Lou Ferrigno Jr Net Worth, Biography & Salary

Biography

Lou Ferrigno Jr Net worth

Lou Ferrigno Jr is a Movie Actor and was born in Santa Monica, United State of America on 10 November, 1984. The movie star age is 34 years and USA nationalist.

NameLou Ferrigno Jr
ProfessionMovie Actor
Age (As in 2018)34 Years
BirthDay Date10 November 1984
Birth LocationSanta Monica
CountryUnited state of America
Zodiac SignScorpio

 

