Rana Daggubati, popularly known as ‘Rana’ is an Indian film actor, producer, Visual Effects coordinator, and photographer. He is popular for his works in Telugu cinema, Tamil cinema, and Bollywood. In recent days, the main reason for his success is the fact that he has been one of the most versatile actors in the industry. His rise to fame on the national level merely caused by the great performances that he has had in various movies. His feat to the Bollywood industry started with some great performances that he has had in Baby and then in Bahubali series, which went on to be an International sensation.

A Brief History:

Rana Daggubati was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His father, Daggubati Suresh Babu is a Telugu film producer. He is the grand son of the famous film maker, and producer D. Ramanaidu, who was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan, which is the third highest civilian award of the nation.The net worth of Rana Daggubati when he entered the industry was around a million dollars. The actor made his debut in the Tamil industry with the movie, “Leader”, which was shot in Telegu. The movie was directed by Shekhar Kammula and was a great success. In the year 2011, he made his debut in the Bollywood industry, where he was hired as a cast in the movie Dum Maaro Dum. This definitely shot up Rana Daggubati income.

The Debut was appreciated by many of the critics, so much so that he was awarded The Most Promising Newcomer Of 2011. In the List of The Most Desired Men Of The Year 2011, Rana was ranked at the 20th spot by the Times Of India. In 2012, he improved on the same rank and went on to the 10th spot. All of this attributed to increasing Rana Daggubati net worth. Baahubali, a movie that completely changed the life of the people associated with the same was released worldwide in the year 2015. It achieved huge success across the globe. Rana played “Bhallala Deva”, the cousin of protagonist Baahubali, although it was a negative role, he had received loads of appreciation from critics. The movie series has made some great collections worldwide and is still the highest grossing Indian movie series till date.

Rana Daggubati Net Worth:

Currently, the net worth of Rana Daggubati is estimated to be around six million dollars. He has won a series of academy awards for his brilliant performances. Rana Daggubati earnings are even used for noble causes like the reconstruction of Museum of Cinema, which was owned by his family. It is indeed a nice gesture towards his late grandfather. Overall, we hope that in the years to come, Rana has a lot of success in the field and make himself count as one of the most promising in the industry.

