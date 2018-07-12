0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sanjay Dutt Net Worth, Car, Height, Weight, Wife, House, BirthDay, Social Media Account & More

Real Name Sanjay Balraj Dutt Father Sunil Dutt (Notable Bollywood Actor and Producer) Mother Nargis Dutt (An ace Bollywood actress) Height 6’0″ Weight 87 KG Birthday 39th of July 1959 Age (As in 2017) 58 Education Not Available Relationship – Girl Friend | Wife Richa Sharma (died in 1996), Rhea Pillai (div. 2002), Manayata Dutt (married 2008) House Location Pali Hill Bandra, Mumbai Car BMW Favourite Holiday Destination Europe Like & Dislike He loves to ride cars and bikes Favourite Actor Amitabh Bachchan Favourite Actress Nargis Earning 5 Cr per movie Net Worth 22 Million Dollar (Approx) Best Friends Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Sanjay Gupta Preferred Mobile Phone Blackberry Facebook/Twitter/Instagram Account Twitter:https://twitter.com/duttsanjay Favourite Sport Cricket

Sanjay Dutt Biography

Sanjay Dutt is an Indian actor who is known for his action scenes and negative roles. Although there have been many legal charges against him time and again, he has maintained himself as one of the fittest actors in the industry in his age. Sanjay Dutt is a renowned Bollywood actor and producer. He is the son of late Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. Both of his parents were stars of the industry during their time.

In a film career that has lasted for more than 35 years now, Sanjay Dutt has played all the roles that one might think of. Whether be it the comic roles or that of a gangster, he has been a real talent to fit in every role. The first movie of the actor was Rocky. However, he has been cast before as a child actor in the movie Reshma Aur Shera which was released in the year 1972.

The actor in his more than three and a half decade tenure in the industry has awarded the industry with some really good movies like Saajan, Munna Bhai MBBS and Vidhaata and also much more.

However, he has also had some of the worst criminal records, which has been the reason to throw him behind the bars. The actor has spent quite some times under the bar for illegal possession of arms.

Talking about his personal life, Sanjay was married to Richa Sharma between the years 1987-1996. Richa Sharma died of a tumour in the year 1996. He was then married to Rhea Pillai in the year 1998. However, the couple parted ways in the year 2005. He then got married to Manyata Dutt in the year 2008. Sanjay has 3 children, two with Manyata, and one with his first wife Richa.

