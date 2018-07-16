Amazon Prime Day Sale begins today, 10% special discount for HDFC Bank customers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amazon’s prime day sale begins today and it is going to be bigger than last year, claims Amazon.in. The Amazon Prime day sale is exclusive for Amazon prime customer and run for next 36 hours, HDFC credit card and debit card customer will receive 10% additional discount during the Amazon Prime day sale 2018. Moreover customer who opts to pay using the Amazon Pay balance will receive additional 10% off.

Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy note 8 at an effective price of Rs 41990, which is tagged Rs 55900 previously. Moreover customer will receive Rs 10000 cashback on exchange as well. On the other hand OnePlus 6 is also available at Rs 34999 for 6 GB RAM and 39999 for 8 GB RAM.

VIVO V9 and Apple iPhone X will also attract lots of customer as Amazon is offering flat 11633 discount on Vivo V9 smartphone.

For the HDFC Bank customer, Amazon is offering flat 10% discount shopping with Debit and credit card of bank. In addition, Payment using the Amazon pay balance help customer to get additional 10% discount.

This Prime day, Amazon will launch exclusive 200 products from the top brands like Bosch, Intel, HP, Acer and OnePlus. There will be tough finding for the customer to pick the product quickly before it goes out of stock.

