Jio Mobile Available For Free: Here You Need To Know About The Monthly Plans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reliance has taken off the curtains from its most awaited phone the Jio mobile with 4G service enabled just free. Yes! You heard it right. At the company’s 40th shareholder meeting, Mukesh Ambani has made the confirmation clear regarding the availability of the said phone with an attractive price of zero rupees. The Reliance free JIo phone will be available to the customer via an online booking from 24th of August 2017. The said phone will be coming with a 2.4-inch display with the alpha numeric keypad, with the SD card slot to expand the memory. Also, the NFC app support will be there on the phone, along with the 4G VoLTE communication for data and calls. There will be a microphone & speaker attached with Jio phone with the inbuilt FM radio facility.

Although the price of Jio Phone will be zero, the customer needs to pay Rs 1500 which will be a refundable amount and will be payback to the customers after 3 years. Talking about the Jio phone plans in which a customer will be getting an unlimited data for just Rs 153. Adding to this, Jio daily recharge offers includes Rs 24 for a day and Rs 54 for one week.

Speaking about the launching of Jio mobile, Mukesh Ambani told the press that the company through Jio mobile plans will be working to cover 99 percent of the Indian population. As Jio has witnessed one of the largest migration from free to paid subscription, it is expected that the new Jio plans will be more beneficial to bring more customers under its umbrella.

How to buy Jio Free Phone

The Jio phone will be available for advance booking in the official website of the company from 24th of August 2017, in which the customer has to book their order for Jio free mobile and need to make the advance payment of Rs 1500 as a security deposit. The link to buy Jio mobile online will be activated shortly.

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.