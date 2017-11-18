Who is Manushi Chhillar – India Miss World 2017

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Manushi Chillar created history and become the Miss World 2017. She is the fifth Indian ever to win this most prestigious title of Miss World 2017, which ceremony was held on 18 November 2017 at Sanya City Arena, China. There were total 121 participates all over the world and Manushi won the title.

India won this title after 17 years when Priyanka Chopra bagged it in the year 2000. Apart from the Priyanka Chopra, Diana Hayden (1997), Aishwariya Rai ( 1994), Yukta Mukhi (1999) also bagged the title of Miss World.

She is a medical student from Rohtak Haryana said “”As a kid, I always wanted to participate in the competition but I never knew I would make it this far. Winning the Miss World title is now not just my dream, but also that of my family and friends. I know it’s going to be a journey that I will never forget. Whatever the result, I am going to learn, enjoy and give it my best. The rest, I leave to destiny.”

To receive the fast news update & Important News - Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter.